Lee JM, Johns S, Willis TM, Hong JS, Voisin DR. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(7): 861-876.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10926771.2020.1806977

The current study examined how adverse family events (i.e., adult family incarceration, adult family substance use, and adult family mental illness) were associated with adolescent bullying perpetration. More specifically, this study examined whether levels of future orientation mediated the link between adult family incarceration, substance use, and mental illness and bullying perpetration. A sample of 637 African American adolescents from the Southside of Chicago was used for this study. Adult family incarceration, substance use, and mental illness were all found to be positively associated with bullying perpetration. Also, adult family substance use and mental illness were positively associated with low levels of future orientation, which was significantly related to bullying perpetration. These findings demonstrate the importance of understanding how adverse family events are related to adolescent bullying. Implications for future research are discussed.


African American; bullying; incarceration; mental health; substance use; urban

