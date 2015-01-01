Abstract

Childhood trauma has well-documented negative psychological and school-related impacts. Yet, limited research has examined teachers' experiences and training regarding trauma-impacted students. The current study aimed to identify how teachers respond to student trauma, the availability of resources and training for trauma response, and the wellbeing and professional practice issues of teachers regarding student trauma. Interviews with 27 Victorian, Australian, primary, and secondary school teachers revealed variation in response to student trauma, differing levels of knowledge and training, and differing school policy and resources to manage trauma-impacted students and parents. Prior experience and training increased teachers' perceived wellbeing and capacity to effectively respond to student trauma.



RESULTS of this study contribute unique insight toward development of targeted resources and school programs to reduce negative impacts of trauma on children, and the teachers who support them.

Language: en