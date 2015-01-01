|
Beckmann L, Kliem S. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(8): 1058-1081.
Abstract
In this study, we report on the 12-month prevalence of various dimensions of teen dating violence (TDV) victimization and perpetration (emotional, threatening, relational, physical, and sexual) among 9th-grade adolescents in Lower Saxony, Germany. We also present associations between TDV involvement and psychosocial functioning of adolescents (somatic symptoms, psychological symptoms (anxiety/depression, suicidal ideation), and substance use (alcohol and marijuana use). The data stem from a large representative student sample conducted in the year 2015, in which 10,638 9th-grade students were surveyed cross-sectionally. Among these, 4,351 reported having been in a romantic relationship within the 12 months preceding the survey (46.6% male, mean age = 15 years; SD =.76).
prevalence; psychosocial functioning; substance use; Teen dating violence