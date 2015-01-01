Abstract

The goal of the present study was to explore the validity and reliability of the entrapment scale with students at an Iranian university. A sample of 306 students (102 men and 204 women) was selected using simple random sampling. An exploratory factor analysis with varimax rotation was employed. Beck's hopelessness and depression scales were used to examine the convergent validity of the entrapment scale. The results of the present research identified two subscales labeled Internal Entrapment and External Entrapment. Together, these two factors explained 61% of the variance of the matrix of item-correlations. The internal consistency using Cronbach's alpha was 0.93 for the total scale, 0.89 for Internal Entrapment and 0.90 for External Entrapment. There were significant correlations between Beck's hopelessness and depression scale scores with scores on the entrapment scale and with the factor scores. The conclusion is that the Entrapment Scale has good reliability and validity in Persian culture.

