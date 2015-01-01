|
Citation
|
Li Z, Xiao L, Yang L, Li S, Tan L. Front. Pediatr. 2021; 9: 727900.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34956970
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Acute poisoning in children is characterized by regional differences. This study described the basic situation of childhood poisoning in southwest China based on hospitalized cases. Data and Methods: A total of 1,076 acute poisoning cases among hospitalized children admitted to Children's Hospital of Chongqing Medical University from January 2012 to December 2020 were included in this study. Clinical data such as gender, age, living environment, poisonous substance, and cause of poisoning were statistically described. Trends of length of hospital stay, population distribution, poisonous substances, and causes of acute poisoning in the hospitalized children were compared over time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; suicide; pesticides; drugs; acute poisoning