Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We examined how community type, residence attachment, and religiosity contribute to resilience to depressive symptoms, psychosomatic complaints, residential stress, and avoidance behavior among students exposed to terror.



METHODS: Undergraduate students from Ariel University (N = 1,413; 62.7% females; M (age) = 26.5; SD = 6.03) completed a self-report questionnaire on socio-demographics, terror exposure, place attachment, and depressive/psychosomatic symptoms. Participants were divided into three residential groups: "Ariel," "Small settlement communities in Judea and Samaria" or "Other places in Israel." Results: Participants from small settlement communities in Judea and Samaria showed significantly fewer depressive symptoms and greater adjustment- less avoidance, psychosomatic symptoms, and residential stress- compared to those living in Ariel or other places in Israel, despite significantly higher exposure to terror.



CONCLUSION: Greater religiosity and residence attachment may protect against depressive symptom development following terror exposure. Secular, temporary residents living in highly terror-exposed areas should be targeted for community strengthening interventions.

Language: en