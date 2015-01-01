Abstract

Interest is growing in neighborhood effects on health beyond individual's home locations. However, few studies accounted for selective daily mobility bias. Selective mobility of 470 older adults (aged 67-94) living in urban and suburban areas of Luxembourg, was measured through detour percentage between their observed GPS-based paths and their shortest paths. Multilevel negative binomial regression tested associations between detour percentage, trips characteristics and environmental exposures. Detour percentage was higher for walking trips (28%) than car trips (16%). Low-speed areas and connectivity differences between observed and shortest paths vary by transport mode, indicating a potential selective daily mobility bias. The positive effects of amenities, street connectivity, low-speed areas and greenness on walking detour reinforce the existing evidence on older adults' active transportation. Urban planning interventions favoring active transportation will also promote walking trips with longer detours, helping older adults to increase their physical activity levels and ultimately promote healthy aging.

