Journal Article

Citation

Lu ZN, Yeates EO, Grigorian A, Algeo RG, Kuza CM, Chin TL, Donnelly M, Kong A, Nahmias J. Pediatr. Surg. Int. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00383-021-05057-z

PMID

34958420

Abstract

PURPOSE: Compared to adults, there is a paucity of data regarding the association of a positive alcohol screen (PAS) and outcomes in adolescent patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). We hypothesize adolescent TBI patients with a PAS on admission to have increased mortality compared to patients with a negative alcohol screen.

METHODS: The 2017 Trauma Quality Improvement Program database was queried for patients aged 13-17 years presenting with a TBI and serum alcohol screen. Patients with missing information regarding midline shift on imaging and Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score were excluded. A multivariable logistic regression analysis for mortality was performed.

RESULTS: From 2553 adolescent TBI patients with an alcohol screen, 220 (8.6%) had a PAS. Median injury severity scores and rates of penetrating trauma (all p > 0.05) were similar between alcohol positive and negative patients. Patients with a PAS had a similar mortality rate (13.2% vs. 12.1%, p = 0.64) compared to patients with a negative screen. Multivariate logistic regression controlling for risk factors associated with mortality revealed a PAS to confer a similar risk of mortality compared to alcohol negative patients (p = 0.40).

CONCLUSION: Adolescent TBI patients with a PAS had similar associated risk of mortality compared to patients with a negative alcohol screen.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Mortality; Alcohol; Outcomes; Traumatic brain injury; Database

