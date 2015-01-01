Abstract

PURPOSE: Compared to adults, there is a paucity of data regarding the association of a positive alcohol screen (PAS) and outcomes in adolescent patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). We hypothesize adolescent TBI patients with a PAS on admission to have increased mortality compared to patients with a negative alcohol screen.



METHODS: The 2017 Trauma Quality Improvement Program database was queried for patients aged 13-17 years presenting with a TBI and serum alcohol screen. Patients with missing information regarding midline shift on imaging and Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score were excluded. A multivariable logistic regression analysis for mortality was performed.



RESULTS: From 2553 adolescent TBI patients with an alcohol screen, 220 (8.6%) had a PAS. Median injury severity scores and rates of penetrating trauma (all p > 0.05) were similar between alcohol positive and negative patients. Patients with a PAS had a similar mortality rate (13.2% vs. 12.1%, p = 0.64) compared to patients with a negative screen. Multivariate logistic regression controlling for risk factors associated with mortality revealed a PAS to confer a similar risk of mortality compared to alcohol negative patients (p = 0.40).



CONCLUSION: Adolescent TBI patients with a PAS had similar associated risk of mortality compared to patients with a negative alcohol screen.

Language: en