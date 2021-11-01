Abstract

BACKGROUND: Understanding trends in prevalence and etiology is critical to public health strategies for prevention and management of injury related to high-risk recreation in elderly Americans.



METHODS: The National Emergency Department Sample from 2010 through 2016 was queried for patients with a principal diagnosis of trauma (ICD-9 codes 800.0-959.9) and who were 55 years and older. High-risk recreation was determined from e-codes a priori. Primary outcome measures were mortality and total hospital charges.



RESULTS: Of the 29,491,352 patient cohort, 458,599 (1.56%) engaged in high-risk activity, including those age 85 and older. High-risk cases were younger (median age 61 vs 70) and majority male (71.87% vs 39.24%). The most frequent activities were pedal cycling (45.81%), motorcycling (29.08%), and off-road vehicles (9.13%). Brain injuries (8.82% vs 3.88%), rib/sternal fractures (13.35% vs 3.53%), and cardiopulmonary injury (5.25% vs 0.57%) were more common among high-risk cases. Mortality (0.75% vs 0.40%) and total median hospital charges ($3,360 vs $2,312) were also higher for high-risk admissions, where the odds of mortality increased exponentially per year of age (odds ratio, 1.06; 99.5% CI, 1.05-1.08). High-risk recreation was associated with more than $1 billion in total hospital charges and more than 100 deaths among elderly Americans per year.



CONCLUSION: Morbidity, mortality, and resource utilization due to high-risk recreation extend into the ninth decade of life. The patterns of injury described here offer opportunities for targeted injury prevention education to minimize risk among this growing segment of the United States population.

