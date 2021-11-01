Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The training practices and the level of medical oversight of search and rescue (SAR) organizations in the US National Park Service (NPS) Pacific west region is not known.



METHODS: A database of SAR teams in the NPS Pacific west region was assembled using public sources. SAR team leaders received an electronic survey between May and December 2019. A descriptive analysis characterizing team size, technical and medical training protocols, and medical oversight was completed.



RESULTS are reported as median (interquartile range, range).



RESULTS: Of the 250 SAR teams contacted, 39% (n=97) completed our survey. Annual mission volume was 25 (10-50, 1-200). Team size was 30 members (22-58, 1-405). SAR teams most frequently trained in helicopter operations (77%), low-angle rope rescue (75%), and avalanche rescue (43%). Nearly all teams (99%) had members with some medical training: first aid or cardiopulmonary resuscitation (89%), emergency medical technicians (75%), registered nurses or midlevel providers (52%), and physicians (40%). SAR members administered field medical care (84%), often in coordination with EMS (77%). Medical direction was present on a minority of teams (45%), most frequently by a provider specialized in emergency medicine (68%). Expanded medical procedures were permitted on 21% of SAR teams.



CONCLUSIONS: SAR teams across the NPS Pacific west region had composition and training standards similar to those surveyed previously in the US intermountain states. Healthcare professionals were present on most teams, typically as team members, not as medical directors. Few SAR teams use medical protocols in remote care environments.

