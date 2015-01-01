|
Van der Hallen R. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34961396
OBJECTIVE: Client suicide, used to refer to situations where a mental health practitioner (MHP) is exposed, affected, or bereaved by a client's suicide, is known to have a profound impact on MHPs. The current study investigated (1) the short- and long-term impact of client suicide and (2) to what extent gender, years of experience, therapeutic background, and exposure to suicidality predicted impact.
gender; exposure; Bereavement; client suicide; lived experience