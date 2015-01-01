Abstract

Adolescents who experience cybervictimization are at increased risk for suicidal ideation. However, not all adolescents who suffer cybervictimization experience suicidal ideation, suggesting the importance of investigating protective factors that might potentially buffer and decrease these thoughts of death. The present study focused on examining the buffering effects of core self-evaluation (CSE) in the relationship between cybervictimization and suicidal ideation among Spanish adolescents. A moderated model was tested in two studies with two independent samples and designs. In Study 1 (cross-sectional design), a total of 858 students (53% female and 46.4% male; Mage = 15.75, SD = 1.27) completed the measures. In Study 2 (four-month prospective design), the sample consisted of 835 students (54.1% female and 45.9% male, Mage = 13.71, SD = 1.31). Main results showed that CSE might play a differential moderating role in the relationship between cybervictimization and suicidal ideation in both studies. Our findings suggest that adolescents who reported cybervictimization and lower rates of CSE tended to show higher levels of suicidal ideation. A focus on adolescents' evaluations of themselves and their worthiness and competence (i.e., on CSE) may contribute to intervention efforts targeting to prevent suicide after cybervictimization. The implications of these findings for adolescents, educators, and school counselling practitioners are considered.

Language: en