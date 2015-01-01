SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Holden RR, Patterson AA, Fekken GC. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2022; 187: e111414.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.paid.2021.111414

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This research investigated the mediating effects of psychache (i.e., unbearable mental pain) and depression on the relationship between childhood trauma and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). University undergraduate (n = 428) and community (n = 533) samples completed previously validated measures of NSSI, childhood trauma, psychache, and depression. Using parallel mediation analyses, psychache independently mediated all significant links between any type of childhood trauma and NSSI, whereas depression only did so for emotional abuse within the community sample.

RESULTS indicate that the link between childhood trauma and NSSI may have the potential to be reduced by interventions targeting psychache.


Language: en

Keywords

Childhood trauma; Depression; Mental pain; Non-suicidal self-injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print