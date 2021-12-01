|
Citation
Wang WL, Hung HY, Chung CH, Hsu JW, Huang KL, Chan YY, Chien WC, Chen MH. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34965397
Abstract
BACKGROUND: To date, numerous cohort studies and meta-analyses have shown that childhood maltreatment is associated with a wide range of adverse physiological and psychological symptoms. Although childhood maltreatment has been linked to an increased risk of personality disorders, the direction and magnitude of the association remain uncertain. Therefore, this cohort study aimed to evaluate whether children who have suffered childhood maltreatment have a higher incidence of subsequent personality disorders, using a nationwide database in Taiwan.
Language: en
Keywords
Taiwan; Childhood maltreatment; personality disorder; population-based study