Abstract

BACKGROUND: To date, numerous cohort studies and meta-analyses have shown that childhood maltreatment is associated with a wide range of adverse physiological and psychological symptoms. Although childhood maltreatment has been linked to an increased risk of personality disorders, the direction and magnitude of the association remain uncertain. Therefore, this cohort study aimed to evaluate whether children who have suffered childhood maltreatment have a higher incidence of subsequent personality disorders, using a nationwide database in Taiwan.



METHODS: We conducted a large retrospective cohort study using data drawn from Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database between 2000 and 2015. A total of 10,345 children who experienced childhood maltreatment were identified using International Classification of Disease codes. They were then compared with 41,380 children who never experienced childhood maltreatment in terms of the prevalence rates of personality disorders.



RESULTS: Childhood maltreatment was associated with an increased risk of personality disorders (considering the control as reference: adjusted hazard ratio, 2.12; 95 % confidence interval, 1.90-2.36; p<0.001). The Kaplan-Meier analysis revealed a significantly higher 15-year cumulative incidence of personality disorders among childhood maltreatment victims than among controls (log-rank test, p<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The present population-based study showed a positive association between prior childhood maltreatment and subsequent personality disorders in the general Taiwanese population. In order to reduce the risk of personality disorders, interventions should be implemented, identifying and supporting economically disadvantaged families and vulnerable children as early as possible.

