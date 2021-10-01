Abstract

BACKGROUND: The recent proliferation of electric standing scooters in major urban areas of the United States has been accompanied by injuries of varying severity and nature, representing a growing public health concern.



OBJECTIVE: Our aim was to characterize imaging utilization patterns for injuries associated with electric scooter (e-scooter) use, including their initial emergency department (ED) management.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective review of the electronic medical record for all patients presenting to affiliated EDs for e-scooter-related injuries between July 2018 and April 2020. Demographics, date and time of presentation, imaging study type, resultant injury, and procedural details were recorded.



RESULTS: Ninety-seven patients were included; mean age was 27.6 years. Of these, 55 patients (57%) had injuries identified on imaging and 40% of all imaging studies were positive. Most identified injuries (61%) were musculoskeletal, with a small number of neurological (2%) and genitourinary (1%) injuries. The highest prevalence of presentations occurred in August; most patients (72%) presented between 3 pm and 1 am and granular peaks were between 12 am and 1 am and 5 pm and 6 pm.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients presenting with e-scooter injuries have a high likelihood of injury to the radial head, nasal bone, and malleoli. Emergency physicians should be especially vigilant for injuries in these areas at presentation. Visceral injuries are uncommon but may be severe enough to warrant surgery.

