Abstract

Introduction This article explores one mental health company's urgent response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the multifaceted implications of quickly transitioning to telehealth services.



OBJECTIVEs The purpose of this article is to share information with interdisciplinary professionals about the planning, implementation, and results of transitioning to telehealth services during a pandemic. Procedures We compiled practice-related data regarding company attendance rates and customer and employee satisfaction with telehealth. Data include feedback from more than 40 clinicians and 60 families.



RESULTS The data suggest there are both benefits and limitations to engaging in telehealth services within a mental health company. Attendance rates increased dramatically, engagement improved with adolescents but proved challenging with the younger children. Telehealth helped overcome many typical barriers to mental health treatment. Concerns remain regarding confidentiality, assessment of abuse and neglect, and ability to read nonverbal social cues.



CONCLUSION Families and practitioners experienced the convenience and benefits of telehealth but also expressed concerns over certain limitations. Finding a responsible way to incorporate telehealth into practice postpandemic is a priority for mental health practitioners, both now and in the immediate future.

