Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate the moderating role of parental emotion regulation in the relationship between marital conflict and child emotion socialization. The study was a correlational one. The statistical population of this study included mothers and fathers with 6 to 10-year-old children in Tehran whose children were studying in primary schools in 1398. From the defined population, 120 couples were selected using the available sampling method and given three questionnaires of adjustment to negative emotions in children (Fabes, Eisenberg & Bernzweig, 1990), Marital conflicts (Sanaee & Torabi, 1379), And the difficulty in regulating emotion (Gratz & Roemer, 2004) Replied. The collected data were analyzed by using a hierarchical regression method. The results showed that in the coupled model, the moderating role of difficulty in emotion regulation in relation to marital conflicts and socializing excitement of children act differently in parents. For fathers, the role in response to child emotions was significant and difficulty of emotion regulation was effective in their supportive and non-supportive responses and also played a moderating role in relation to conflicts between parents and their socialization of emotion (P<0/05).In return, for mothers, the moderating role of difficulty in emotion regulation in the relation between marital conflicts and socialization of emotion was not significant, but the adjustment of the mother's own emotion to the number of supportive responses was effective (P<0/05). Generally, the results of the study explain that emotion regulation skills in parents experiencing marital conflict have different effects and it deals with other factors affecting parent-child interaction in the other words father's lack of access to appropriate emotion regulation strategies causes unsupportive responses of the father and difficulty in emotion regulation in mothers to have less effect on the parent-child relationship and their motherhood.

Language: fa