Abstract

The aim of this study was to study the phenomenology of parent-child conflict management practices during the coronavirus outbreak. The method of this research is qualitative and has used a phenomenological design to deeply describe the subject. Participants in this study were 12 parents of elementary school students in Tehran in the 1399-1400 academic year who were selected by convenience sampling method. Data were collected during semi-structured interviews and analyzed using the Klaizi method. Finally, after analyzing the data, 4 main categories in the fields of health, education, finance, and interpersonal relations and 12 subcategories were obtained. It can be concluded that this study has provided a new understanding of the parent-child relationship in the current situation. In this way, creating a relationship-oriented environment in the family and meeting the developmental needs of the child, and supporting and caring for her along with committing her to her responsibilities can help increase the quality of the relationship between parents and their children. And lead to a safe and peaceful atmosphere in the family center even during the period of coronary heart disease and global fear of it.

Language: fa