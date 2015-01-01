Abstract

Accidents, both intentional and unintentional, are one of the leading causes of death and disability for children around the world and impose a heavy financial burden on the health care system of societies. The aim of the present study was to compare sensitivity to punishment and reward and accident proneness in children with ADHD and SCT disorders The design of the present study was in the frame of Casual Comparative. Participants comprised 100 children (50 ADHD and 50 SCT) from elementary schools in Tabriz in 1398-1399 academic years, which were selected through a screening method using the Child Behavior Rating Scale (Swanson, Nolan, Pelham,1980), SCT questioner (Penny, Waschbusch, Klein, Corkum, Eskes, 2009), Balloon Analogue Risk Task (Lejuez,2002), and Minor Injury Severity Scale (Peterson, Saldana, hilum, 1996) were performed on samples. For data analysis, Multivariate analysis of variance (MANOVA) and SPSS20 software was used. The findings show that children with ADHD obtained higher scores on sensitivity to reward and accident proneness and children with SCT obtained higher scores on sensitivity to punishment (p<0.05). Based on these findings, it can be concluded that children with sluggish cognitive tempo have less accident proneness than children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder due to their sensitivity to punishment traits.

Language: en