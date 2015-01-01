SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kiani Chelmardi A, Ahmadboukani S, Hasanzadeh A, Safdarian Z. RRJ 2021; 9(12): 1-10.

(Copyright © 2021, Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology Forum)

The aim of this research was to investigate the relationship between teacher-student relations and traditional education with anxiety and depression among girls' students with mediating role of shame and guilt. In regard to the purpose, this research was applicable and in regard to procedure, it was a correlation study. The study community included all middle and high school girls' students of Rasht City in 2019-2020, that among them 250 students selected as samples by available sampling. Research questionnaires included: student-teacher relationship (2001), traditional education questionnaire (2019), Patient Health Questionnaire-2 (2007), The Brief Shame and Guilt Questionnaire (2015), and generalized anxiety disorder questionnaire (2013). Path analysis was used to analyze the data.

FINDINGS showed that the teacher-student relationships directly and indirectly by mediating the role of shame and guilt predict depression and anxiety. It can conclude that the teacher-student relationship plays a critical role in student Mental health; And a meaningful, caring, supportive, and empathetic relationship between teacher and student can play an important follow-up role in the occurrence of subsequent injuries.


Language: fa
