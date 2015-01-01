Abstract

Each year, thousands of Ontarians experience workplace violence and harassment. Workers in some sectors, including healthcare, retail, and education, are especially likely to be victimized. This article explores the high and rising rates of violence and harassment experienced by educators in Ontario, and identifies four interconnected factors as the cause of this phenomenon: (1) decades of public education defunding, particularly in the area of special education; (2) declining mental health amongst Canadian youth; (3) a restricted statutory right for educators to refuse unsafe work; and (4) widespread underreporting of violent incidents as a result of complex reporting procedures, lack of support from school administrators, and socio-emotional factors. The article goes on to consider union and government responses to the crisis of violence against and the harassment of educators, and concludes by recommending legislative, policy, and programming solutions, together with the principles that must guide their implementation.



---



Chaque année, des milliers d'Ontariennes et d'Ontariens sont victimes de violence et de harcèlement au travail. Les travailleurs de certains secteurs, y compris soins de santé, du commerce de detail, et education, sont particulièrement susceptibles d'êtres victimisés. Cet article explore les taux élevés et croissants de violence contres les éducateurs en Ontario, et identifie quatre facteurs interdépendants comme cause: 1) des décennies de non-financement de l'éducation publique, en particulier pour l'éducation spéciale; 2) baisse de la santé mentale chez les jeunes Canadiens; 3) un droit statutaire restraint pour les éducateurs de refuser un travail dangereux; et 4) sous-déclaration généralisée. Cet article examine ensuite les réponses des syndicats et du gouvernement àce probléme, et recommande des solutions législatives, politiques et de programmation, de même que les principes qui doivent guider leur mise en oeuvre.

Language: en