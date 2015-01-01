Abstract

The United States has over 8.8 million lane miles nationwide, which require regular maintenance and evaluations of sign retroreflectivity, pavement markings, and other pavement information. Pavement markings convey crucial information to drivers as well as connected and autonomous vehicles for lane delineations. Current means of evaluation are by human inspection or semi-automated dedicated vehicles, which often capture one to two pavement lines at a time. Mobile LiDAR is also frequently used by agencies to map signs and infrastructure as well as assess pavement conditions and drainage profiles. This paper presents a case study where over 70 miles of US-52 and US-41 in Indiana were assessed, utilizing both a mobile retroreflectometer and a LiDAR mobile mapping system. Comparing the intensity data from LiDAR data and the retroreflective readings, there was a linear correlation for right edge pavement markings with an R2 of 0.87 and for the center skip line a linear correlation with an R2 of 0.63. The p-values were 0.000 and 0.000, respectively. Although there are no published standards for using LiDAR to evaluate pavement marking retroreflectivity, these results suggest that mobile LiDAR is a viable tool for network level monitoring of retroreflectivity.

