Abstract

Connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) can enhance traffic safety considerably. However, as CAVs are currently under development, the safety impact cannot be assessed directly. In this study, driver-managed passenger car crashes with fatalities in Finland were investigated qualitatively to evaluate the needed features of the CAVs to avoid these crashes. The focus was on single-car crashes and collisions between passenger cars, in which the immediate risk factor was a driving error (n = 48). Most of the analysed crashes (33 of 48) were due to loss of control with typically adverse weather or road conditions. To avoid these crashes, a CAV should be able to adjust its speed according to the conditions. In 13 of 48 crashes, the car was under control prior to the crash. A reliable capability to recognize other road users is an important CAV feature, because observational errors were common in these cases. In addition, communication between the vehicles could assist in avoiding intersection crashes and crashes caused by a sudden change in weather conditions. This study increases knowledge on crashes related to driving errors and the needed features of CAVs to avoid these crashes. In particular, CAVs' feature to adjust the speed is important, because cases of loss of control in adverse weather or road conditions were typical events.

