Abstract

"Geographic Information System" (GIS) signifies a novel model for designing and organizing the information as well as information system respectively, whose essential aspect is basically utilizing concepts of location as a basis for information system's structuring. As per the spatially distributed nature of the data which is associated to transport and the demand for several types of network-level analyses, statistical analysis, and spatial analysis and handling, the application of GIS is relevant for transportation. At the GIS platforms, the transportation network database is generally broadened through its linear referencing system by integrating several sets of its attributes and spatial data. In addition, GIS will facilitate integration with the transport network database of all other socio-economic data for the diverse planning functions. GIS also provides help to plan analyze a green environment. This paper reviews the need of analyzing the road accidents in urban areas through GIS based systems so, that we can reduce the number of accidents taking place and reducing the deaths occurring on roads due to these accidents which will be a great contribution towards the people of a country and its integrity. This paper aims to develop a base for developing a GIS based framework for analyzing the road accidents. It is also attempted through this paper to provide greater aspects for planning a greener and safer road environment.

Language: en