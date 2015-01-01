Abstract

PURPOSE. Analysis of the legal solutions adopted in Poland relating to the ensuring safe practice of various forms of tourism during the school year when the school acts as a tour operator and in the period free from classes, when recreation is organised by entities conducting economic activity.



METHOD. The implemented methods is critical analysis of legal acts and literature on the subject.



RESULTS. In the study, the necessity is shown to modify the adopted legal solutions in order to clarify the responsibilities of the school headmaster, in terms of ensuring the safety of school trip participants by teachers, depending on the type of tourist activity, especially in relation to active tourism. On the other hand, the recreation of children and adolescents is based on the provision of appropriate staff with the appropriate authorisation, and on the control activities of state bodies and relevant services. Research and conclusion limitations. Analysis of specific legal regulations and selected general regulations, which indirectly relate to the safety of organizing activities when it comes to children and youth tourism. Practical implications. In the research, it has been shown that the school principal, as the entity responsible for ensuring the safety of students during events and excursions organised by the school, has to rely on too general provisions of the legislation, especially with reference to the number of teachers in relation to the number of students under their direct care, without taking into account the particular form of excursion within the framework of active tourism. Originality. The article is an attempt to synthesize the problem of the model of safety adopted in Poland for school tourism and recreation of children and adolescents in the period free from classes. Type of work. In the article, the results of theoretical research are presented.

Language: en