Abstract

To reduce the damage caused by fire detector malfunctions, we investigated the standards and literature pertaining to fire detectors in Korea. The domestic standards cite UL's technical specifications, which provide only the standards and types of combustible materials; however, additional research is needed because no facilities related to the experiments are investigated and no fire experiments have actually been conducted. In this study, we refer to UL 268, which is similar to the domestic standards, as well as detailed experimental conditions and methods to improve smoke detector performances; we also use wood as the combustion material from among the fire sources specified in UL 268. Experiments were conducted to measure the sensitization rates using an optical density meter and repeated to match the wood smoke profile standard provided in UL 268. Furthermore, we compared the smoke concentrations detected by the smoke detectors in the fire experiments with those from fire simulations using FDS software to confirm the detector characteristics. Through these comparisons, we show that this research could be used as preliminary data for performance testing of detectors using UL 268.



===



화재감지기의 오작동으로 인한 피해를 줄이기 위해 국내의 감지기 관련 기준과 문헌을 조사하였다. 국내의 기준은 UL의 기술기준을 인용하였으나 화재실험장의 규격 및 가연물의 종류에 관한 설명만 제시되어 있으며, 실험과 관련된 시설 구축 및 실화재 실험이 진행되지 않아 이와 관련된 연구가 필요한 실정이다. 본 연구에서는 감지기의 성능 향상을 위해 국내의 기준과 유사하면서 실험조건 및 방법에 대해 상세하게 기재되어 있는 UL 268을 참고하였으며, UL 268에 명시되어 있는 화원 중 목재를 가연물로 이용하여 실화재 실험을 진행하였다. 실험은 광학농도계를 이용하여 감광율을 측정하였고, UL 268에서 제공하는 목재화원 연기프로파일 기준과 일치하도록 반복 실험을 진행하였다. 또한, 실화재 실험과 FDS를 이용한 화재시뮬레이션에서의 연기감지기가 감지하는 연기농도를 비교하여 경향성이 있음을 확인하였다. 이를 통해 본 연구는 UL 268을 이용한 감지기 성능시험에 대한 기본 자료로 활용될 수 있을 것으로 판단된다.

Language: ko