김, 한, 김. J. Korea Inst. Fire Sci. Eng. 2021; 35(4): 97-106.
Vernacular Title
외근직 소방공무원의 반복적 사망사고 노출 경험과 극복에 관한 현상학적 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Fire Science and Engineering)
Abstract
The core purpose of this study is to provide useful information for educational and psychological programs for outdoor fire-fighters by comprehensive analysis of their repeated experience in exposure to fatal accidents and overcoming them. To this end, eight outdoor fire officials in charge of rescue and emergency affairs were selected as subjects of the study at a fire Station in Cheonan and conducted in-depth interviews. Subsequently, interview data were analyzed through Giorgi's phenomenological analysis method and 10 essential themes were derived as followings; the sorriness and regret of his inexperience at the scene of the fatal accident, the painfulness and sorriness for the inevitable fatal accident, a frightening and trembling emotional experience, the blocked emotional response, an emotionless experience, the spread of anxiety, the realization of the importance of confrontation, the realization of the importance of time to escape stress, an experience in the power of empathy and comfort from family and colleagues, and an experience in the importance of professional calling consciousness.
Language: ko