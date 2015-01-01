|
Citation
|
Zainafree I, Hadisaputro S, Suwandono A, Widjanarko B. Ethiop. J. Health Sci. 2021; 31(6): 1133-1142.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Research and Publications Office of Jimma University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND፡ According to police reported crash, in 2020 there have been 510 road traffic accidents among adolescents aged 16-25 years. The problem is that although restrictions on social activities have been implemented, 9.80% of accidents have caused deaths in Semarang City. There were many factors that influence the occurrence of road traffic accidents; one of those is the poor knowledge about safe riding behavior. The aim of this study is to determine the factors that contribute to the occurrence of road traffic accidents in adolescents during the pandemic.
Language: en