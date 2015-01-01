Abstract

BACKGROUND፡ According to police reported crash, in 2020 there have been 510 road traffic accidents among adolescents aged 16-25 years. The problem is that although restrictions on social activities have been implemented, 9.80% of accidents have caused deaths in Semarang City. There were many factors that influence the occurrence of road traffic accidents; one of those is the poor knowledge about safe riding behavior. The aim of this study is to determine the factors that contribute to the occurrence of road traffic accidents in adolescents during the pandemic.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study, collected data using an online questionnaire distributed to adolescents aged 15- 20 years in Semarang City, Indonesia. It was distributed during February-April 2021. The data included participant's demographic information, riding behavior, and knowledge about safe riding. We analyzed using chi-square and logistic regression to determine the most influential factors.



RESULTS: The sample included 725 participants with a mean age of 17.4 years (SD=0.97); 260 (35.9%) males. We have found that gender was associated with the incidence of road traffic accidents (AOR=1.455, 95% CI [1.048-2.020], P=0.025) after adjusting for experience road safety education, vehicle type, and knowledge of safe riding.



CONCLUSION: It is necessary to carry out Road Safety Education efforts to male students during the pandemic to reduce the incidence of traffic accidents.



KEYWORDS: Adolescent, Behavior, COVID-19, Road Traffic Accident, Road Safety Education, Indonesia

Language: en