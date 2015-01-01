Abstract

Associations between the residential neighbourhood environment and suicide mortality are well-established; however, most evidence is cross-sectional and not capable of incorporating place-based and residential moving-related neighbourhood changes. We studied how suicide mortality is associated with changes in the physical and social neighbourhood environment for movers and non-movers. Our retrospective analysis was based on longitudinal register data for the entire Dutch population aged 25-64 years enriched with annually time-varying data on the residential neighbourhood environment between 2007 and 2016. A total of 8,741,021 people were followed-up between 2007 and 2016 of which 10,019 committed suicide. Upward and downward neighbourhood change was measured by comparing neighbourhood conditions separately at two time points. Cox proportional hazard models indicated that movers had a significantly lower risk of suicide compared to non-movers. Suicide risk was lower for people experiencing improvements in social fragmentation and deprivation compared to those remaining in poor conditions. Change from rural to urban conditions also resulted in lower suicide risk, while a gain in green space put people at increased risk. For those stable neighbourhood conditions over time, suicide mortality was lower for men and women in urban vs. rural neighbourhoods as well as for women in neighbourhoods with low vs. high social fragmentation. Stable exposure to high levels of green space resulted in higher suicide risk among women. Interactions and stratification by moving type revealed associations between neighbourhood change and suicide were more pronounced in non-movers. Our findings suggest that neighbourhood improvements might contribute to a lower suicide risk, especially for long-term residents in poor neighbourhood conditions.

