Abstract

Combat trauma experienced in a warzone can hamper the physical, mental, and spiritual health of military service members and Veterans for years afterward. Spiritual care for combat trauma is designed to help service members and Veterans find meaning and purpose in their experiences. One such spiritual care program is REBOOT Combat Recovery, a 12-week, Christian-based course led by trained volunteers across the country. An in-depth investigation of the REBOOT program is needed to advance knowledge of spiritual care for combat trauma and to assess the course in attendees' own words. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 40 course graduates. Experiences of the course were positive. Interviewees identified the program's emphasis on peer fellowship, spirituality, and the roots of distress as reasons for its effectiveness (RQ1). The most helpful aspects of the program involved the hospitality and family focus; targets for improvement included maintaining fidelity to the curriculum and offering opportunities for continuity upon graduation (RQ2). Interviewees described a variety of ways the course affected their view of self, their relationship with God and others, and their perceptions of combat trauma (RQ3). These findings are valuable for enriching spiritual care, in general, and enhancing the REBOOT Combat Recovery program, in particular.

