Abstract

TBI and PTSD occur in a significant number of service members and can each result in considerable distress and cognitive challenges. Past research has established the individual impact of mild TBI (mTBI) and PTSD on cognitive performance; however, findings regarding the combined effects of mTBI and PTSD on cognitive performance are inconsistent. The present study examined the potentially synergistic effects of mTBI and PTSD symptoms on cognitive performance in a sample of 180 treatment-seeking active duty service members. As part of a larger clinical study, participants completed several self-report measures and an objective cognitive assessment via computer-based testing. Compared to norms, service members with mTBI-only, PTSD-symptoms-only, and comorbid TBI and PTSD performed significantly worse on cognitive tests, and there was a significant effect of group on cognitive performance, even when controlling for performance validity. Notably, individuals experiencing both mTBI and PTSD performed worse than those with either condition alone; service members with mTBI-only and those with PTSD symptoms-only did not differ.



FINDINGS further illustrate the complexity of the relationship between these two conditions, indicating comorbid mTBI and PTSD may represent a unique challenge to cognitive performance. Additional research is needed to clarify their combined impact on post-injury functioning.

Language: en