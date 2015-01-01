|
Senderovich H, Bayeva N, Montagnese B, Yendamuri A. Dement. Geriatr. Cogn. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Karger Publishers)
34969039
INTRODUCTION: A growing trend in medicine is older adults and increased need for geriatric services. Falls contribute heavily to hospitalizations and worsening of overall health in this frail demographic. There are numerous biological and physical culprits which, if targeted, can prevent falls. The objective was to review benefits of different types of exercises for fall prevention for older persons who are community-dwelling or living in long-term care facilities.
Prevention; Physical activity; Risk assessment; Exercise; Rehabilitation; Geriatrics