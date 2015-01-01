Abstract

Research on alcohol use and its associated harm is scarce in West Africa. To mitigate the knowledge gap and to build momentum for future research, we determined research priorities for alcohol prevention among stakeholders across nine countries in West Africa. We analyzed a cross-sectional survey conducted in the fall of 2020, distributed by the West African Alcohol Policy Alliance (WAAPA). Respondents represented members of the WAAPA, members of intra-country alliances on alcohol and other stakeholders reached by snowball sampling. Quantitative and qualitative survey measures, adapted from the WHO's readiness assessment for the prevention of child maltreatment or developed by the research team, assessed research priorities, awareness of alcohol-related harm, risk factors and data availability. We mapped the qualitative answers into general themes and conducted descriptive analysis on the quantitative responses. Participants outlined two general themes to focus on: (i) alcohol use among children and youth and (ii) the health-related impact of alcohol. The most commonly listed types of alcohol-related harms pertained to acute consequences, such as gender-based violence, injuries, traffic crashes and child maltreatment. Risk factors for alcohol-related harm included limited enforcement of alcohol policies, cheap alcohol, and limited knowledge. Strengthening the capacity for addressing these research priorities will be key in reducing alcohol-related harm in West Africa. The goal of these research priorities is to drive research that informs advocacy, programs and policy. In addition to research, an awareness campaign of the health effects of alcohol is urgently needed.

Language: en