|
Citation
|
Bullinger LR, Marcus S, Reuben K, Whitaker D, Self-Brown S. Infant Ment. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Michigan Association for Infant Mental Health, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34969151
|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many child maltreatment risk factors and may have affected maltreatment among vulnerable families. We surveyed 258 certified providers of an evidence-based home visiting program, SafeCare, about their perception of the impact of the pandemic on the families they serve. We examined if the providers perceived an overall change in child maltreatment and family violence risk among the families with young children they served and factors that may have contributed to changes. Regressions estimated the relationship between providers' assessment of families' ability to social distance, emotional struggles, and access to public resources/services with providers' perception of child maltreatment and family violence risk in the home.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child abuse; COVID-19; family violence; telehealth; child neglect; home visiting; SafeCare