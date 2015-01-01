|
Citation
|
St George S. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34967670
|
Abstract
|
Among rape perception studies, common types of male rape remain understudied. Using a randomized vignette design, I sampled 622 college students from a large Southwestern university to examine how victim gender and victim resistance influence blame attributions in party rape and date rape.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
blame attributions; male rape; party rape; rape myths; resistance