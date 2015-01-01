Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Early in the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. states implemented several different types of containment measures to slow the disease's spread. Early evidence indicates containment measures were associated with changes in individuals' mental health. This study explores the associations between U.S. state containment measures and older adults' mental health and importantly, whether the associations vary by living arrangement and gender.



METHODS: The study analyzed national sample of adults aged 50 or older from 12 waves (April-July 2020) of the U.S. Household Pulse Survey (N = 394,934). State fixed-effects models linked four state containment measures (stay-at-home order, restaurant closure, bar closure, and movie theater closure) to levels of depression and anxiety across different types of living arrangements, net of controls. Men and women were analyzed separately.



RESULTS: Stay-at-home order and restaurant and bar closure, but not movie theater closure, were associated with higher levels of depression and anxiety in older adults. Living arrangements moderated the associations for women but not men. For women, compared to living alone, living with a spouse or intergenerational family was associated with higher levels of anxiety and depression during stay-at-home order and restaurant closure.



CONCLUSION: The associations between containment measures and mental health vary by type of living arrangement and were gendered, likely because household situations create different demands and supports that men and woman experience differently. Although containment measures are necessary to protect public health, paying attention to these underlying dynamics can inform policymakers' efforts to implement policies that balance harms and benefits for older adults.

Language: en