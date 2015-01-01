Abstract

BACKGROUND: Elders remain largely excluded from sexual violence (SV) prevention and intervention, owing to perceptions of older adults as asexual or undesirable due to intersectional ageism and sexism, which is further complicated when dementia is present (Bow, 2018). Thus, knowledge is limited on SV in later life and its prevention. Accordingly, a systematic scoping review was conducted to provide an understanding of how SV in later life is perceived, barriers to and possible solutions for prevention.



METHODS: Included in the systematic scoping review was primary scholarly and grey source research published since 2010, on perceptions of SV, potential barriers to and solutions for prevention. Excluded were sources focused on non-sexual abuse (e.g., neglect), focus on elder abuse without exploring SV in later life; or focus solely on victims younger than 50 years. The search returned 148 potentially relevant articles identified in eight databases. 53 were excluded upon title and abstract review, 76 were excluded upon full text reading, and one article was excluded following critical appraisal, leaving 18 articles for thematic analysis, assisted by NVivo software, to uncover themes across the reviewed studies.



RESULTS: Seven overarching themes emerged from the 18 studies surrounding SV in later life and its prevention, involving (a) urgent needs for awareness and knowledge, particularly when dementia is involved, needs for (b) further research and (c) policy development, (d) impacts of ageism and sexism on perceptions and prevention, (e) SV being taboo, particularly when dementia is present, and needs for exploring (f) sociocultural factors, to address (g) confusion surrounding SV definitions, including in cases involving dementia among victims and/or offenders.



CONCLUSIONS: Multi-level interdisciplinary implications remain for practice, research, policy, and education. Further interdisciplinary collaboration is needed in practice and research to influence policy and education on SV, particularly among individuals with dementia and other disabilities. Greater awareness and knowledge are needed across disciplines, particularly in cases involving dementia, through multi-level trainings, for practitioners, family, social supports and the public. Additional research is needed on how to promote discussions of SV in later life and navigate cases involving dementia. Further implications will also be discussed.

Language: en