Abstract

The outdoor light environment significantly affects aspects of public psychological and physiological health. This study conducted experiments to quantify the effects of the light environment on visitor light comfort in urban park pedestrian space. Nine sets of lighting conditions with different average horizontal illuminance (2 lx, 6 lx, 10 lx) and colour temperatures (5600 K, 4300 K, 3000 K) were established virtual reality scenarios. Subjective light comfort was evaluated, and electroencephalogram (EEG) was measured on 18 subjects to comprehensively study the effects of different light environments on human light comfort. The results of the comprehensive evaluation showed that colour temperature had a very significant impact on subjective light comfort, with warm light being generally more favourable than cool light in enhancing human subjective light comfort. The results of the EEG analysis show that the average horizontal illuminance is an important factor in the level of physiological fatigue, and that physiological fatigue can be maintained in a superior state at an appropriate level of illuminance. Based on the results of both subjective and objective factors, a comprehensive analysis was carried out to propose a range of average horizontal illuminance (4.08 lx, 6.99 lx) and a range of colour temperature (3126 K, 4498 K) for the comprehensive light comfort zone in urban park pedestrian space.

