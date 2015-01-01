Abstract

Handball is a high-intensity contact sports activity characterized by repetitive movements, leading to sport-specific muscle patterns. However, at some stage, this pattern may turn into imbalance, predisposing athletes for injuries. The complexity of muscular interactions often makes it difficult to see a whole picture of an athlete's postural disorders and assess them within the framework of his stereotyped movements. We attempted to find an association between the muscle pattern and the number of injuries in a limited group of handball players by constructing a static logistical model. The constructed decision table of the static logistical model included seven conditional attributes of the muscle imbalance as preconditions for injury development and one decision attribute representing the number of experienced injuries of 25 university handball players. The findings displayed a sport-specific pattern of muscle alignment in athletes without or only one injury. However, all players with repetitive injuries had unilateral m. gluteus maximus weakness. In the latter case, impaired core body musculature can lead to increased share forces and stress for the gluteus maximus muscle leading to weakness of this crucial dynamic stabilizer. The logistical model allowed defining muscle imbalance associated with sports-related injuries in a limited group of athletes.

Language: en