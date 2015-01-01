|
Oflazoglu K, Verheul EM, Pong TM, Ritt MJFP, Rakhorst H, Chen NC. Hand (NY) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34969323
BACKGROUND: The aim was to determine the threshold Quick Disabilities of the Arm, Shoulder, and Hand (QuickDASH) score that estimates a diagnosis of major depression in patients with fingertip injuries in American and Dutch patients.
fingertip injury; major depression; upper extremity function