SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang X, Chen J, Yu R. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2021.2024359

PMID

34970947

Abstract

Head personal protective equipment (HPPE), such as helmets and masks, are protective equipment worn by firefighters to protect their head, neck, and face when they are performing tasks. As a wearable device, HPPE significantly affects firefighters' occupational safety and health along with job performance. This study aims to explore the influential factors of HPPE comfort and collect corresponding functional requirements. A semi-structured interview was conducted among 5 focus groups comprising 31 Chinese firefighters. Through a qualitative analysis of the interview results, eight dimensions of HPPE comfort were proposed: perceived change, movement, attachment, harm, emotion, anxiety, thermal comfort, and comfort of vision and hearing. The aspects of weight and size matching are the important reasons behind the comfort problems of the current HPPE. Four aspects of functional requirements were summarized: communication tools, goggles, full-face helmets, and lighting. The study findings will provide references for improving HPPE design.


Language: en

Keywords

comfort; firefighter; functional requirements; helmet

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print