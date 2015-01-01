Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Young American athletes, at risk of sport-related concussion (SRC), represent many races, however, it is unknown how race influences the experience and outcome of SRC. Our objective was to compare White and Black athletes' recovery and subjective experiences after SRC.



BACKGROUND: NA. DESIGN/METHODS: A retrospective study was performed using the Vanderbilt Sport Concussion registry. Self-reported White (n = 211) and Black (n = 36) athletes (ages 12-23) treated for SRC between 2012 and 15 were included. Athletes with learning disabilities or psychiatric conditions were excluded. Data was collected by EMR review and phone calls to athletes and parents/guardians. The primary outcomes were: (1) days to symptom resolution (SR), (2) days to return-to-school, (3) changes in any daily activity (binary), (4) and sport behavior (binary). Secondary outcomes were changes in specific activities such as sleep, schoolwork, television time, as well as equipment (binary), playing style (more reckless, unchanged, less reckless) and whether the athlete retired from sport. Descriptive analyses, multivariable Cox proportional hazards and logistic regression were performed.



CONCLUSIONS: Racial differences appear to exist in the outcomes and experience of SRC for young athletes, as Black athletes reached symptom resolution and return-to-school sooner than White athletes. Race should be considered as an important social determinant in SRC treatment.



Keywords: American football

Language: en