OBJECTIVE: To determine the relationship between prolonged exposure to repetitive head impacts (RHI) through contact sports, as assessed by cumulative years contact sport participation, and quality of life outcomes in current/former contact sport athletes.



BACKGROUND: Cumulative lifetime RHI exposure may be a more meaningful measure than age of first exposure to contact sports to assess effects of RHI on neurologic function, however effects on young adults remain mixed. DESIGN/METHODS: Twenty-one physically active current/former contact sport athletes (35.0 ± 12.2 years, 66.7% male) completed an online questionnaire. To assess quality of life and psychological status, participants completed the Apathy Evaluation Scale-Self Rated (AES-S), Short Form 12 (SF-12), Satisfaction with Life Survey (SWLS), and Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5 (SCAT5) Symptoms. Participants self-reported years of organized contact sport history (16.9 ± 10.5 years, range: 1-45) along with covariates (sex, LD/ADHD, age, concussion history). Generalized linear models were used to examine the association between cumulative years contact sport and psychological outcomes, while controlling for covariates.



RESULTS: Cumulative years contact sports was a significant positive predictor of better apathy ratings (p = 0.038) and SWLS (p = 0.001). For every year increase, there was an associated 1.1% reduction in AES-S and 1.6% improvement in SWLS. Cumulative years was not a significant predictor of SF-12 Mental Component Summary (p = 0.113), SF-12 Physical Component Summary (p = 0.289), or symptoms (p = 0.237).



CONCLUSIONS: Cumulative years of contact sport history was associated with better patient reported outcomes in current/former contact/collision sport athletes. This provides insight into later life effects of prolonged RHI exposure on neuropsychological outcomes in a more diverse subject pool outside of retired football players. Long-term neurologic effects remain to be elucidated, however, in early adulthood collision sports have positive mental health outcomes.



