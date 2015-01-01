Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To quantify variability in pediatric concussion recovery across multiple outcomes of interest.



BACKGROUND: Pediatric concussion studies are hindered by a common significant limitation: lack of agreement on a standard definition of "recovery." A variety of clinical outcomes of interest utilized across studies, including symptom self-report, neurocognitive testing results, self-reported return to activity, and physician clearance for activity, leads to challenges for both research, as well as clinical concussion management. DESIGN/METHODS: We enrolled concussed youth, ages 11-18 years, from a specialty sports medicine clinic = 28 days of injury. Patients were followed as part of clinical care for concussion for up to 13 weeks. At each visit, participants completed questionnaires and a battery of clinical measures. From these data, we constructed 10 potential definitions of recovery: 3 based on self-reported symptoms (change from pre-injury, no symptoms, below pre-determined thresholds), 2 based on visio-vestibular examination (VVE) deficits (none, = 1), 2 based on physician clearance (for return to school/sport), and 3 based on self-assessment ("back to normal", return to school/exercise).



RESULTS: One hundred seventy-four concussed youth were enrolled (median age: 15 years, 54.6% female) with a median time from injury to initial visit of 12 days (IQR: 7, 20). Median number of visits was 2 (range: 1, 5). We observed a wide variation in the proportion of participants recovered across the 10 definitions. Depending on definition, between 4% and 45% were considered recovered within 4 weeks, and between 10% and 80% were considered recovered at the end of follow-up. The VVE-based definition (=1 deficit) consistently had the highest proportion recovered at all time points, while self-reported return to exercise had the lowest proportion.



CONCLUSIONS: Recovery from concussion is not a single unitary point in time. These results will provide valuable guidance to clinicians in managing concussion and researchers in designing future observational and interventional trials of pediatric concussion.

Language: en