Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective was to observe the quantity and quality of sleep of collegiate athletes following a concussion.



BACKGROUND: Patients diagnosed with a concussion report a disruption or change in their sleep with 46% of patients still having sleep disturbances 3 months after the event. Research is lacking on the sleep disruption or sleep changes in athletes who have experienced a concussion. DESIGN/METHODS: This IRB-approved convenient cohort study involved athletes from 2 local universities. 27 (20 non-concussed and 7 concussed) male collegiate football players (19.93 ± 1.14 years old, 1.82 ± 0.08 m, and 96.42 ± 21.26 kg) wore a Readiband device for 7-10 days or throughout concussion recovery. Concussed participants completed a symptom score sheet each day. Participants returned the Readiband device and completed the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index Questionnaire (PSQIQ) after 7-10 days or on return to play. The sleep parameters, and PSQIQ scores were analyzed using non-parametric & independent t-tests with the alpha level set at 0.05.



RESULTS: The t-tests indicated a difference between the total minutes in bed at the initial measurement (F = 11.839, df = 1, p = 0.037) between the concussed (353.29 ± 110.48 minutes) and non-concussed (471.5 ± 125.09 minutes) groups. There was also a difference between the total minutes asleep at the initial measurement (F = 12.662, df = 1, p = 0.032) between the concussed (286.43 ± 86.73) and non-concussed groups (383.7 ± 104.86). The last measurement that indicated a difference was the calculated minutes in bed at the initial measurement (F = 11.916, df = 1, p = 0.023) between the concussed (326.4 3 ± 97.01) and non-concussed groups (441.60 ± 110.55).



CONCLUSIONS: The study results indicate that concussion affects the quantity of sleep, with concussed athletes spending less time in bed and fewer minutes asleep. Changes in sleep occur post-concussion, which may delay concussion recovery.



Keywords: American football

Language: en