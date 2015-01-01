|
Cliffe C, Seyedsalehi A, Vardavoulia K, Bittar A, Velupillai S, Shetty H, Schmidt U, Dutta R. BMJ Open 2021; 11(12): e053808.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
34972768
OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to determine risk factors for those diagnosed with eating disorders who report self-harm and suicidality. DESIGN AND SETTING: This study was a retrospective cohort study within a secondary mental health service, South London and Maudsley National Health Service Trust. PARTICIPANTS: All diagnosed with an F50 diagnosis of eating disorder from January 2009 to September 2019 were included. INTERVENTION AND MEASURES: Electronic health records (EHRs) for these patients were extracted and two natural language processing tools were used to determine documentation of self-harm and suicidality in their clinical notes. These tools were validated manually for attribute agreement scores within this study.
Language: en
epidemiology; suicide & self-harm; biotechnology & bioinformatics; eating disorders