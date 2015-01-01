|
Pellicane MJ, Ciesla JA. Clin. Psychol. Rev. 2021; 91: e102113.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34973649
Minority stress theory posits that transgender and gender diverse (TGD) individuals exhibit greater rates of depression and suicidality due to internal (proximal) and external (distal) stressors related to their TGD identity. Yet, the magnitude of the relationship between minority stress processes and mental health outcomes has not been quantitatively summarized. The current research meta-analyzed the relationship between minority stress constructs and depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempt.
Language: en
Suicide; Depression; Meta-analysis; Transgender; Minority stress