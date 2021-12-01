Abstract

This pilot trial explored the feasibility of group-based Otago exercise program (OEP) and its impact on fear of falling (FOF) and physical function among Chinese older adults living in nursing homes. The intervention group received group-based OEP for 12 weeks, while the control group received routine care. The modified Survey of Activities and Fear of Falling in the Elderly (mSAFFE), timed Up and Go test (TUG), four-stage Balance test (FSBT), and 30 seconds sit-to-stand test (30s-SST) were used. After twelve weeks, we found that the intervention group had better outcomes than the control group in mSAFFE, TUG, FSBT and 30s-SST (p<0.05). Also, we compared the pretest-posttest results within the two groups, respectively. We found that, within the intervention group, the outcomes of mSAFFE, TUG, FSBT, and 30s-SST become significantly better after twelve weeks, but within the control group, the outcomes of TUG, FSBT, and 30s-SST become significantly worse. Our findings demonstrated that a group-based OEP was feasible and acceptability among Chinese older adults living in nursing homes and the group-based OEP could improve FOF and physical function among those older adults.

Language: en