|
Citation
|
Kiekens WJ, Mereish EH. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34973850
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: There is a lack of research on the association between identity concealment and mental health among sexual and gender minority (SGM) adolescents and how social support may attenuate this association. Furthermore, research typically neglects the day-to-day variability in concealment experiences of SGM adolescents. Therefore, we examined the association between daily sexual orientation and gender identity concealment and positive and negative affect and the moderating role of family and peer support on this association among SGM adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Gender minority; Sexual minority; Affect; Concealment; Family support; Peer support