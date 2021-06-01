Abstract

PURPOSE: To analyze the top-100 cited articles on sports-related concussions together with a bibliometric analysis to determine citations by year, level of evidence, study design, and several other factors related to the top referenced articles in sports concussions.



METHODS: The Clarivate Analytics Web of Knowledge database was used to gather data using Boolean queries to capture all possible iterations of sports-related concussion research. Articles were organized in descending order based on the number of citations and included or excluded based on relevance to concussion. Collected information included author name, publication year, country of origin, journal name, article type, study focus, and the level of evidence.



RESULTS: The top-100 articles were cited 31,197 times with an average of 312.0 citations per publication. More than one half were published in 2006 or later (52). Cohort studies and descriptive articles were the most prevalent study types (22 each). Studies with Level V evidence were the most common (33). The most common areas of study were symptomatology (short term, long term) with 17 articles, followed by epidemiology/demographics with 16 articles. The least common area of study was concussion prevention (2 articles), followed by management/treatment, diagnostics (labs, imaging) with 4 articles each.



CONCLUSIONS: We identified the most influential studies in sports-related concussion based on number of citations and citation density. A majority of these articles were published in the United States after 2006 and are most commonly cohort studies (Level IV evidence) and descriptive articles (Level V evidence). Current research focuses most heavily on the symptomatology and epidemiology/demographics of sports concussion. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: This study serves to identify the most influential articles in sports-related concussion and identify research topics with general deficiencies within the field of sports-related concussion research.

